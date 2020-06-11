Amanda and Jenn recommend anti-racist literature in this week’s episode of Get Booked, in solidarity with Black Lives Matter.

Books Discussed & Other Notes:

More discussion on Anti-Racism

So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo

White Fragility by Robin Diangelo

How to Be an AntiRacist by Ibram X. Kendi

Hood Feminism by Mikki Kendall

The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander

Stamped from the Beginning by Ibram X. Kendi (and Stamped by Jason Reynolds)

Not Quite Snow White by Ashley Franklin and Ebony Glenn

Kidlit These Days podcast

Me and White Supremacy by Layla F. Saad

The Fire This Time, edited by Jesmyn Ward

Who Do You Serve, Who Do You Protect: Police Violence and Resistance in the United States, edited by Maya Schenwar, Joe Macare, and Alana Yu-Lan Price

Well-Read Black Girl, edited by Glory Edim

The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee by David S. Treuer

The Making of Asian America by Erika Lee

Ibram Kendi’s Anti-Racist Reading list

