Episode 235
Anti-Racist Literature
Amanda and Jenn recommend anti-racist literature in this week’s episode of Get Booked, in solidarity with Black Lives Matter.
This episode is sponsored by TBR: Book Riot’s service for Tailored Book Recommendations, now available as a gift!, Libro.FM, and Book Riot Insiders, the digital hangout spot for the Book Riot community.
Books Discussed & Other Notes:
More discussion on Anti-Racism
So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo
White Fragility by Robin Diangelo
How to Be an AntiRacist by Ibram X. Kendi
Hood Feminism by Mikki Kendall
The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander
Stamped from the Beginning by Ibram X. Kendi (and Stamped by Jason Reynolds)
Not Quite Snow White by Ashley Franklin and Ebony Glenn
Me and White Supremacy by Layla F. Saad
The Fire This Time, edited by Jesmyn Ward
Who Do You Serve, Who Do You Protect: Police Violence and Resistance in the United States, edited by Maya Schenwar, Joe Macare, and Alana Yu-Lan Price
Well-Read Black Girl, edited by Glory Edim
The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee by David S. Treuer
The Making of Asian America by Erika Lee