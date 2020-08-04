This week Alice and Kim talk true crime, Tudor history, and anti-racist reads for your shelf.

NONFICTION IN THE NEWS

HBO Will Adapt Ta-Nehisi Coates’ ‘Between The World And Me’

NEW BOOKS

Inferno: A Memoir of Motherhood and Madness by Catherine Cho

Uncrowned Queen: The Fateful Life of Margaret Beaufort by Nicola Tallis

Unspeakable Acts: True Tales of Crime, Murder, Deceit, and Obsession, edited by Sarah Weinman

She was the First! The Trailblazing Life of Shirley Chisholm by Katheryn Russell-Brown, illustrated by Eric Velasquez

Intimations by Zadie Smith

Sex and Lies: True Stories of Women’s Intimate Lives in the Arab World by Leila Slimani

ANTI-RACIST HISTORY

The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America by Richard Rothstein

Race for Profit: How Banks and the Real Estate Industry Undermined Black Homeownership by Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor

A Black Women’s History of the United States by Daina Ramey Berry and Kali Nicole Gross

1919 by Eve L. Ewing

READING NOW

ALICE: Wave by Sonali Deraniyagala

KIM: The Heir Affair by Heather Cocks and Jessica Morgan

The Rise of Kyoshi by F.C. Yee

CONCLUSION

