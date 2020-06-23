Anti-Racist and Pride Reading Recs

This week, Patricia and special guest Mary Kay discuss some Anti-Racist and Pride reading recommendations in a special themed episode!

This episode is sponsored by Hey YA, Book Riot’s own podcast about all things young adult lit, Ritual, and Saga Press, publisher of award-winning speculative fiction.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

Pick up an All the Books! 200th episode commemorative item here.

Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, iTunes, or Spotify and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

Books Discussed On The Show:

Wow, No Thank You by Samantha Irby

Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women That a Movement Forgot by Mikki Kendall

The Low, Low Woods by Carmen Maria Machado (or, truly, anything by her)

A Quick & Easy Guide to They/Them Pronouns by Archie Bongiovanni & Tristan Jimerson

Roots or The Autobiography of Malcolm X by Alex Haley

The Body is Not An Apology: the Power of Radical Self-Love by Sonya Renee Taylor

Middlesex by Jeffrey Eugenides

A Quick & Easy Guide to Queer & Trans Identities by Mady G & J.R. Zuckerberg

Gender: A Graphic Guide by Meg-John Barker

Interlibrary Loan by Gene Wolfe