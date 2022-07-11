Annoyance to Love

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jess and Trisha talk about the appeal (or not) of the enemies to lovers trope and then offer some picks for their best romances of 2022 so far.

Books Discussed

Honey & Spice by Bolu Babalola

Knot Again by Kwana Jackson (Coming July 26, 2022)

A Heart of Blood and Ashes by Milla Vane

D’Vaughn and Kris Plan a Wedding by Chencia C. Higgins

Delilah Green Doesn’t Care by Ashley Herring Blake

A Brush With Love by Mazey Eddings

Tanked by Mia Hopkins

A Lady for a Duke by Alexis Hall

