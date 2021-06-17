Anne Of Green Gables Is An Enneagram Four

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Amanda and Jenn discuss books set in Appalachia, feel-good classics, some Pride reads, and more in this week’s episode of Get Booked.

Feedback

The Book of Two Ways by Jodi Picoult (rec’d by Laura)

Commencement by J. Courtney Sullivan (rec’d by Elizabeth)

Maybe in Another Life by Taylor Jenkins Reid and Rodham by Curtis Sittenfeld (rec’d by Linda)

John Green’s The Anthropocene Reviewed (rec’d by Sofia)

The Queens of Innis Lear by Tessa Gratton (rec’d by Gina)

Questions

1. Lately I’ve been missing the days of reading as an adolescent when there were so many action/adventure book series (all that included great romantic subplots) like Ally Carter’s Heist Society and Gallagher Girls, Divergent Series, Hunger Games, the Uglies series, the Maze Runner, The selection, etc. Now I’m in my twenties and I feel like all the best book series fall under the YA category. So I’m looking for a book series that has all the action, adventure and romance of the ones from my youth, but are more mature. I don’t love fantasy, but enjoy dystopian, spy and government stories, and any other realistic adventure story. I read the memory police earlier this year and while I liked it, it wasn’t as fast paced, and I didn’t connect to the characters like I wanted to. Any thoughts?

-Nostalgic Adult

2. I’m going on a trip to the Appalachian mountains at the end of July and I’m trying to gather some books to bring with me. I’m looking for books that take place either in the Appalachian mountains or the woods. So far, I’m bringing Bill Bryson’s “A Walk in the Woods,” but I’d love some fiction recs. I’ll pretty much read anything, but I’m not a fan of horror. My favorite books are thrillers, mysteries, found family, and memoir. Bonus points if they make great audio versions that I can listen to on the drive down there.

Thanks!

-Megs

3. I realize I am coming in a bit late here since Pride is in full swing now, but since it deserves recognition all year-round here goes anyway! After coming out of a long-term “normal” cis/hetero relationship, I have been finding my true self. Right before the panini-times struck the world, I started exploring poly-amourous relationships and within the last year I openly acknowledged that I am a bisexual woman. My poly-partners have been amazing additions to my life and truly helped hold me together in the last turbulent year. Now that the world is re-opening I’m now tentatively forging a friendship with one of my metamours- the partner of one of my partners – and we’ve both discovered that we’re each new to this way of doing relationships and are trying to figure out how to co-exist peaceably with each other. She’s already given me a great recommendation of a book centering on the poly-lifestyle so I’d love to be able to return the favor, as well as find reading material to help further my own journey of self-exploration. Fiction or non-fiction are welcome, but I’m mostly curious to see if there are any novels that feature characters in these types of relationships that are figuring it out. I’m not so much into romance myself but if it’s an aspect of the story that’s totally fine. Looking forward to seeing what you can come up with! Thank you for all you do to keep my reading lists overflowing!

-Heather

4. hi! so in honor of pride month and almost a year of being more open about being nonbinary and using he/they pronouns, i would really enjoy something full of lgbt rep, especially a trans and/or nonbinary character/s. i don’t really have anything specific, just preferably fiction and queer characters. also maybe a good happy ending or at least something that won’t rip out my heart, tearing it to shreds and leaving me as an empty shell of what i was for weeks at the end, you know?

-Rey (he/him)

5. *Time sensitive – due by July 2nd*. Hi! My father-in-law is having a surgical procedure soon that has an estimated 6 weeks of recovery time. I’m looking for some good sci-fi books to keep him entertained during his recovery. He’s a retired computer scientist and he’s read a ton of classic sci-fi like Aasimov, Bradbury, and Heinlein. I’m pretty sure he’s read some more recent sci-fi like Ready Player One, and I know he’s not into military sci-fi. Any recs would be appreciated 🙂 Thank you!

-Arielle

6. I’m currently on a boarding school/college books kick. I’m open to YA, adult, magic… I just ask that they not be too (young) if that makes sense. Here are some books I’ve enjoyed in the past:

Tiny Pretty Things by Sona Charaipotra

A Study in Charlotte by Brittany Cavallaro

Shadow And Bone by Leigh Bardugo

Vampire Academy by Richelle mead

The London Prep series by Jillian Dodd

The Hashtag series by Cambria Hebert

The Covenant series by Jennifer L. Armentrout

Thank you in advance for your help!

-Julie

7. I recently finished reading ‘The Secret Garden’ and ‘Little Women’ which left me craving for feel-good classics. I picked up Jane Austen but I can’t get through them because of the complicated language. So can you PLEASE recommend some easy-to-get-through and feel-good classics?

P.S. Love your podcast. You guys give the best recommendations!

-Ananya

Books Discussed

A Memory Called Empire by Arkady Martine

The Cas Russell series (Zero Sum Game) by SL Huang (tw: torture, lots of violence, mention of suicide, disordered drinking)

Even As We Breathe by Annette Saunooke Clapsaddle (tw: racism)

Betty by Tiffany McDaniel (tw: rape, abuse, animal cruelty) (rec’d by Kendra)

Post: https://bookriot.com/appalachian-audiobooks-about-home/

Next Year, For Sure by Zoey Leigh Peterson

Bound To Be A Groom by Megan Mulry

What Big Teeth by Rose Szabo

Phoenix Extravagant by Yoon Ha Lee (cw: racism, torture)

Six Wakes by Mur Lafferty

Murderbot by Martha Wells

Machinehood by SB Divya (cw: mention of death of a child due to chronic illness)

Every Heart a Doorway by Seanan McGuire

The Tenth Girl by Sara Faring

Anne of Green Gables by LM Montgomery

The Hobbit by JRR Tolkien