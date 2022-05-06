And The Award Goes To…

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tune in as Katie and Nusrah take their picks from Edgar Award Nominees and talk you through them.

Razorblade Tears – S.A. Cosby

Two Truths and a Lie: A Murder, a Private Investigator, and Her Search for Justice – Ellen McGarrahan

The Forest of Stolen Girls – June Hur

Never Saw Me Coming – Vera Kurian

The Firekeeper’s Daughter – Angeline Boulley

Clark and Division – Naomi Hirahara

Trailed: One Woman’s Quest to Solve the Shenandoah Murders – Kathryn Miles

The Hacienda – Isabel Cañas

