And The Award Goes To…
Tune in as Katie and Nusrah take their picks from Edgar Award Nominees and talk you through them.
Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
To get even more mystery/thriller recs and news, sign up for our Unusual Suspects newsletter!
Razorblade Tears – S.A. Cosby
Two Truths and a Lie: A Murder, a Private Investigator, and Her Search for Justice – Ellen McGarrahan
The Forest of Stolen Girls – June Hur
Never Saw Me Coming – Vera Kurian
The Firekeeper’s Daughter – Angeline Boulley
Clark and Division – Naomi Hirahara
Trailed: One Woman’s Quest to Solve the Shenandoah Murders – Kathryn Miles
The Hacienda – Isabel Cañas
If you want to send an email with feedback or show suggestions, you can reach us at readordead@bookriot.com
Otherwise you can:
Find Nusrah on Twitter @JavedNusrah
Find Katie on Twitter @kt_librarylady
And we will talk to you all next time!