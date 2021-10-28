Ancient Evils Are Like Teflon

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jenn and guest Liberty from All the Books discuss haunted houses, nature thrillers, books about moms, and more in this week’s episode of Get Booked.

Echo After Echo by A R Capetta (rec’d by Amy)

Maestra by L. S. Hilton; The Cat Who Knew a Cardinal by Lilian Jackson Braun, Witches Steeped in Gold by Ciannon Smart (rec’d by Kelly)

Pumpkinheads by Rainbow Rowell and Faith Erin Hicks; Please Don’t Sit on My Bed in Your Outside Clothes by Phoebe Robinson and I’m Judging You by Luvvie Ajayi (rec’d by Rachael)

City of Lost Dreams by Magnus Flyte and The Little Book by Selden Edwards (rec’d by Lisa)

Jodi Picoult, My Sister’s Keeper (rec’d by Lauren)

1. Hello!

This year Matt Haig has become a favorite author. I am sad because I only have 2 more books left of his back list and I am out of books until he has a new one. Do you know of any authors or books that are similar or that I would enjoy just as much? I really enjoyed both The Midnight Library and How to Stop Time.

-Lauren

2. I just finished watching How to Get Away With Murder and I love it so much and now I’m craving a book like it. I know a lot of murder mystery thrillers can fit that, but I don’t want a classic whodunnit. I’m looking for that atmosphere of a college town, the found family dynamic like in the HTGAWM characters, and the crime aspect too.

Hopefully it’s not too much to ask!

Thank you!

-Maria

3. I just watched Promising Young Woman and it was amazing. I need books like this. Hopefully something that is dark and funny like the movie. So far the only thing on my radar is Boy Parts by Eliza Clark. Please help!

-Dianna

4. Hi! I’m a big fantasy, romance reader but recently picked up Once There Were Wolves for Book of the Month and loved it, I really enjoyed learning about the reintroduction of wolves into the wild and the strong natural setting. I wanted to broaden my reading horizons with some more thrillers that have nature at the forefront. I’ve also read and loved Peter Heller’s The River, and have the Guide on a Libby hold. YA or Adult is fine. Thanks so much!

-Jane

5. I am really in the mood for a book about a haunted house. I read Mexican Gothic lately and it’s the only book this year that I read in one day because I couldn’t put it down! When I was younger, I avoided horror books because I had trouble sleeping afterwards, so I have not read much horror (even though Halloween is my favorite holiday and I love all things spooky). But, I must admit, at the ripe old age of 31, I am an adult now – and it’s time to expand my horror reading horizons.

I love your show and I listen to every episode. I get great reading recs from yinz (Pittsburghers word for “y’all”) and I really appreciate all the work you put in to find great recommendations for people. Also, I’ve become a much more well-rounded reader since I discovered Book Riot in general! I appreciate all the effort you put into being inclusive! Thanks!

-Becky

6. Hi!

I asked this question back in May on the moms, dads, and grads episode but I was a very new mom and I don’t think I asked the question very well. I had a very new baby and massive brain fog. The fog has lifted slightly!

I’m looking for a book about a mom. I don’t want a book where a woman is a mom but that doesn’t play into the story at all. Something like Little Fires Everywhere but less toxic. Family drama is fine. I like fiction, sci-fi, fantasy, and historical fiction. Please no major trigger warnings like rape, cancer, death of mom/child, etc.

I’m also open to non-fiction if it’s funny like Dear Girls.

-Jessica

7. Hello Amanda & Jen!

I am currently a grad student majoring in Public Health, with a concentration in Epidemiology (I know, I know, very on-brand during COVID). Alongside the required academic reading materials from my courses (which are very informative but VERY dry), I want to engage in books that explore epidemics/pandemics, immunizations, viruses, or pretty much anything that relates to public health in a more enjoyable format. I just finished On Immunity: An Inoculation by Eula Bliss and loved it. I am open to both fiction and non-fiction!

*This is not a requirement, but it would be nice to read a book written by a BIPOC author, to see how public health issues like the above mentioned affect marginalized communities*

Thanks for considering my request, I look forward to your recommendations!

-Lindsey

Meet Me in Another Life by Catrina Silvey (cw for violence, murder, suicide)

Ten Thousand Doors of January by Alix E. Harrow

Pleasantville by Attica Locke (cw for sexual assault, murder)

Have a post! https://bookriot.com/books-fans-get-away-murder/

A Small Revolution by Jimin Han (cw: gun violence on a college campus)

The Swallows by Lisa Lutz (cw for violence, sexual assault on a school campus, death)

My Sister, The Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite

Breaking Wild by Diane Les Becquets (cw for prolonged peril, animal death)

Strange Piece of Paradise by Terri Jentz

Drive Your Plow Over The Bones of the Dead by Olga Tokarczuk, translated by Antonia Lloyd-Jones (cw: animal death)

The Good House by Tananarive Due (cw: violence, racism, physical abuse, murder, suicide)

The Hacienda by Isabel Cañas (May 2022)

White is for Witching by Helen Oyeyemi (cw: disordered eating, self-harm)

We Are Satellites by Sarah Pinsker (cw for suicide, ableism, violence, war)

A House Between Earth and the Moon by Rebecca Scherm (March 29 2022)

The Reluctant Queen by Sarah Beth Durst

What the Eyes Don’t See: A Story of Crisis, Resistance, and Hope in an American City by Mona Hanna-Attisha

The Poisoned City: Flint’s Water and the American Urban Tragedy by Anna Clark

Pandemic by Sonia Shah

