An Elevator with Only One Bed

Jess and Trisha dive into Written in the Stars for WIR book club and then talk through some of the other romance retellings they love.

News

We don’t deserve Dulcé Sloan.

Jess and Jenn talked about Jane Austen adaptations way back in 2020.

If you want to find out a little more about your star chart, check out Café Astrology.

Books Discussed

Written in the Stars and Count Your Lucky Stars by Alexandria Bellefleur

Never Look Back by Lilliam Rivera

Where the Rhythm Takes You by Sarah Dass

A Thorn in the Saddle by Rebekah Weatherspoon

Dating Dr. Dil by Nisha Sharma

If I Loved You Less by Tamsen Parker

