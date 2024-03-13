AMERICAN FICTION and Seeing The Book World On Screen and On the Page

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

On the occasion of Cord Jefferson’s Best Adapted Screenplay win, Jeff and Rebecca talk about their favorite books, movies, and TV shows set in the world of books before talking about Erasure by Percival Everett and American Fiction.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

For more industry news, sign up for our Today in Books daily newsletter!

Want to make your book club the best club? Sign up for our In the Club newsletter. In the Club will deliver recommendations for the best books to discuss in your book clubs. From buzzy new releases to brilliant throwbacks, the books highlighted in this newsletter will drive your book club discussions. We’ll also share some book club-friendly recipes and interesting bookish updates from all over. If you become a paid subscriber, you get even more recommendations plus community features. In other words, we’ll keep you well-met, well-read, and well-fed. Sign up today!

Discussed in this episode:

First Edition!

The Book Riot Podcast Patreon

Elf

Wonder Boys by Michael Chabon

Bridget Jones’s Diary by Helen Fielding

Seven Days in June by Tia Williams

Luster by Raven Leilani

Hothouse by Boris Kachka

Yellowface by R.F. Kuang

Erasure by Percival Everett