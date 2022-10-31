All The Holidays with Special Guest Jenn Northington

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jess and Jenn discuss the increasing number of romances in best-of lists (even if they are coming way too early) and the massive phenomenon that is holiday romance.

News

So many best of lists already!

Publishers Weekly Best Books 2022

NPR Books We Love

Barnes & Noble Best Romance of 2022

Books Discussed

What the Hex by Alexis Daria

Hiding in the Smoke by Ofelia Martinez

Partners in Crime by Alisha Rai

Drunk on Love by Jasmine Guillory

Book Lovers by Emily Henry

The Dead Romantics by Ashley Poston

Heroine Complex by Sarah Kuhn

Mating the Huntress by Talia Hibbert

A Scatter of Light by Malinda Lo

Beach Read by Emily Henry

Bottle Rocket by Erin McLellan

Lighting the Flames by Sarah Wendell

The Matzah Ball by Jean Melzer

The Mistletoe Affair by Farrah Rochon (the Kwanzaa one!)

Holiday Temptation by Donna Hill etc (The Green Book)

Just One More by Jodie Slaughter

Candy Hearts by Erin McLellan

Party Favors by Erin McLellan

Stocking Stuffers by Erin McLellan

No, Thank You by Alexandra Warren

Thank You, Next by Nicole Falls

Thank Me Later by Christina C. Jones

A Match Made for Thanksgiving by Jackie Lau

A Second Chance Road Trip for Christmas by Jackie Lau

A Fake Girlfriend for Chinese New Year by Jackie Lau

A Big Surprise for Valentine’s Day by Jackie Lau

Wanting a Witch by Lauren Connolly

Trick by Shae Sanders

Treat by Shae Sanders

Pumpkin Pounder by Laura Lovely

Halloween Boo by Sarah Spade

The Rivals of Casper Road by Roan Parrish

Matzah Ball Surprise by Laura Brown

A Merry Little Meet Cute by Julie Murphy and Sierra Simone

Royal Holiday by Jasmine Guillory

A Holly Jolly Diwali by Sonya Lalli

How to Excavate a Heart by Jake Maia Arlow

Season of Love by Helena Greer

You’re a Mean One, Matthew Prince by Timothy Janovsky

Amor Actually by Adriana Herrera, Alexis Daria, Diana Munoz Stewart, Zoey Castile, Mia Sosa, Priscilla Oliver’s, and Sabrina Sol

Grand Theft NYE by Katrina Jackson

