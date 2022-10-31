All The Holidays with Special Guest Jenn Northington
Jess and Jenn discuss the increasing number of romances in best-of lists (even if they are coming way too early) and the massive phenomenon that is holiday romance.
Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
To get even more romance recs and news, sign up for our Kissing Books newsletter!
Check out the giveaway to win a copy of Book Riot’s Reading the Stars with an Obvious State celestial print, notebook, and tote bundle.
News
So many best of lists already!
Publishers Weekly Best Books 2022
Barnes & Noble Best Romance of 2022
Books Discussed
What the Hex by Alexis Daria
Hiding in the Smoke by Ofelia Martinez
Partners in Crime by Alisha Rai
Drunk on Love by Jasmine Guillory
Book Lovers by Emily Henry
The Dead Romantics by Ashley Poston
Heroine Complex by Sarah Kuhn
Mating the Huntress by Talia Hibbert
A Scatter of Light by Malinda Lo
Beach Read by Emily Henry
Bottle Rocket by Erin McLellan
Lighting the Flames by Sarah Wendell
The Matzah Ball by Jean Melzer
The Mistletoe Affair by Farrah Rochon (the Kwanzaa one!)
Holiday Temptation by Donna Hill etc (The Green Book)
Just One More by Jodie Slaughter
Candy Hearts by Erin McLellan
Party Favors by Erin McLellan
Stocking Stuffers by Erin McLellan
No, Thank You by Alexandra Warren
Thank You, Next by Nicole Falls
Thank Me Later by Christina C. Jones
A Match Made for Thanksgiving by Jackie Lau
A Second Chance Road Trip for Christmas by Jackie Lau
A Fake Girlfriend for Chinese New Year by Jackie Lau
A Big Surprise for Valentine’s Day by Jackie Lau
Wanting a Witch by Lauren Connolly
Trick by Shae Sanders
Treat by Shae Sanders
Pumpkin Pounder by Laura Lovely
Halloween Boo by Sarah Spade
The Rivals of Casper Road by Roan Parrish
Matzah Ball Surprise by Laura Brown
A Merry Little Meet Cute by Julie Murphy and Sierra Simone
Royal Holiday by Jasmine Guillory
A Holly Jolly Diwali by Sonya Lalli
How to Excavate a Heart by Jake Maia Arlow
Season of Love by Helena Greer
You’re a Mean One, Matthew Prince by Timothy Janovsky
Amor Actually by Adriana Herrera, Alexis Daria, Diana Munoz Stewart, Zoey Castile, Mia Sosa, Priscilla Oliver’s, and Sabrina Sol
Grand Theft NYE by Katrina Jackson
…Sorry.
Let us know your thoughts about the excessive number (if there is such a thing) of holiday romances, very early best-of lists, and what you’re hoping to read by the end of the year!
As always, you can find Jess and Trisha at the WIR email address (wheninromance@bookriot.com). You can also find Jess and Jenn on Twitter (@jessisreading and @jennIRL), or Instagram (@jess_is_reading and @iamjennirl).