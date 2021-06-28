Episode 85
All the Cool Vibes
Jess and Trisha talk about how their reading habits have changed and ask for listener input before discussing their favorite romances of 2021 so far.
News
We’re discussing Wrong Number, Right Woman by Jae on July 22 for our episode coming out July 26 – read with us!
Jess mentioned the Book Riot reading log, so here you go if you wanna check it out.
Books Discussed
Act Your Age, Eve Brown by Talia Hibbert
Wild Rain by Beverly Jenkins
The Devil Comes Courting by Courtney Milan
Best Laid Plans by Roan Parrish
Make It Sweet by Kristen Callihan
The Girl With Stars in Her Eyes by Xio Axelrod
Please take our survey! And let us know what your favorite romance of 2021 is so far – you can even do it in the survey!