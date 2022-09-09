All The Backlist: September 9, 2022

This week, Kelly shares two delicious and delightful vampire short story collections for sinking your teeth into.

BOOKS DISCUSSED

A Small Charred Face by  Kazuki Sakuraba, translated by Jocelyn Allen

Vampires Never Get Old edited by Zoraida Córdova and Natalie C. Parker

Hey YA Extra Credit: The Moth Diaries by Rachel Klein

