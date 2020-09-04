All the Backlist! September 4, 2020

This week, Patricia talks about a couple great backlist titles including an older nonfiction she learned about years ago!

Books discussed on the show:

When Things Fall Apart: Heart Advice for Difficult Times by Pema Chödrön

The Black God’s Drums by P. Djèlí Clark

Books mentioned on the show:

Lovecraft Country by Matt Ruff