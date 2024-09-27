All the Backlist! September 27, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty talks about a couple of amazing backlist titles picked out for you by her cats!

Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

Join Book Riot’s editorial staff and expert guest writers at The Deep Dive, your destination for deep thoughts on all things reading, behind-the-scenes insights, informed takes, and so much more. Whether we’re analyzing book deal trends, whittling down the best books of the century, or letting you in on the best book club book of the summer, you’ll find something to nerd out over and enrich your reading life. With decades of experience in books and publishing between us, we have a wealth of knowledge, thoughts, and curated goodness we can’t wait to share with you. Go ahead and take the plunge.

Visit bookriot.com/deepdive to subscribe for free, or become an All Access member starting at $6 per month or $60 per year and get unlimited access to members-only content in 20+ newsletters, community features, and the warm fuzzies knowing you are supporting independent media.

Books Discussed

The Space Between Worlds by Micaiah Johnson

The Golden Spruce: A True Story of Myth, Madness, and Greed by John Vaillant

Blob: A Love Story by Maggie Su