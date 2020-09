This week, Tirzah talks about two paranormal books with some 80’s and 90’s nostalgia!

This episode is sponsored by Quirk Books.

Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

Books Discussed:

Undead Girl Gang by Lily Anderson

The Babysitters Coven by Kate Williams