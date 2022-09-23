All the Backlist! September 23, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Trisha celebrates a new school year by recommending a few picture books that belong in any adult’s home library.

Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

Books Discussed

Wilfrid Gordon McDonald Partridge by Mem Fox, illustrated by Julie Vivas

Drawn Together by Minh Lê, illustrated by Dan Santat

Dreamers by Yuyi Morales

Click, Clack, Moo: Cows That Type by Doreen Cronin, illustrated by Betsy Lewin