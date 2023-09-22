All the Backlist! September 22, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Vanessa shares two YA picks that feel very fall-appropriate. Bring on the vibes!

Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

Book Riot’s editorial team is writing for casual and power readers alike over at The Deep Dive! During the month of September, all new free subscribers will be entered to win Parable of the Sower by Octavia Butler, plus five mystery books from The Deep Dive. To enter, simply start a free subscription to The Deep Dive. No payment method required!

Books Discussed

A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow by Laura Taylor Namey

A British Girl’s Guide to Hurricanes and Heartbreak by Laura Taylor Namey

This Poison Heart by Kalynn Bayron

This Wicked Fate by Kalynn Bayron