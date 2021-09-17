Episode 328.5
All the Backlist! September 17, 2021
This week, Patricia talks about a couple great backlist titles including a vampire book that gave her the creeps from start to finish!
Books discussed on the show:
Fledgling by Octavia E. Butler
Be Gay, Do Comics: Queer History, Memoir, and Satire from The Nib Edited by Matt Bors
Books mentioned on the show:
Green Day: Ukulele Play-Along Volume 25 (Hal-Leonard Ukulele Play-Along)