Mastermind by Andrew Mayne Mastermind by Andrew Mayne Mastermind by Andrew Mayne
logo for all the backlist

Episode 328.5
All the Backlist! September 17, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Episode Archive View All Podcasts

This week, Patricia talks about a couple great backlist titles including a vampire book that gave her the creeps from start to finish!

Follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

Books discussed on the show:

Fledgling by Octavia E. Butler

Be Gay, Do Comics: Queer History, Memoir, and Satire from The Nib Edited by Matt Bors

Books mentioned on the show:

Green Day: Ukulele Play-Along Volume 25 (Hal-Leonard Ukulele Play-Along)

ABBA – Gold: Greatest Hits: for Ukulele

Start an Audiobooks.com Free Trial and listen to all your faves!