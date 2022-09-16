All the Backlist: September 16, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week Vanessa shares some reads for Hispanic Heritage Month: a genre-blending story collection, a merdude fantasy in Coney Island, and a climate justice spy thriller.

Books Discussed

Her Body and Other Parties by Carmen Maria Machado

The Vicious Deep series by Zoraida Córdova

The Brooklyn Brujas series by Zoraida Córdova

A Spy in the Struggle by Aya de Leon

Undercover Latina by Aya de Leon