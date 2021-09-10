Constance by Matthew FitzSimmons Constance by Matthew FitzSimmons Constance by Matthew FitzSimmons
Episode 327.5
All the Backlist! September 10, 2021

This week, Liberty talks about a couple of fabulous backlist titles related to the week’s new releases!

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

American Time Bomb: Attica, Sam Melville, and a Son’s Search for Answers by Joshua Melville

Blood in the Water: The Attica Prison Uprising of 1971 and Its Legacy by Heather Ann Thompson

The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina by Zoraida Córdova

Incendiary (Hollow Crown Book 1) by Zoraida Córdova

Bloodless (Pendergast Book 20) by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child

Relic (Pendergast Book 1) by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child

