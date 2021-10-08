From the Bram Stoker-nominated author of The Luminous Dead comes a gothic fantasy horror--The Death of Jane Lawrence. From the Bram Stoker-nominated author of The Luminous Dead comes a gothic fantasy horror--The Death of Jane Lawrence. From the Bram Stoker-nominated author of The Luminous Dead comes a gothic fantasy horror--The Death of Jane Lawrence.
Episode 331.5
All the Backlist! October 8, 2021

This week, Liberty talks about a couple of fabulous backlist titles related to the Halloween season!

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

The Good House by Tananarive Due

Wieland: or, The Transformation by Charles Brockden Brown

The Book of Cold Cases by Simone St. James 

