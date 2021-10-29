logo for all the backlist

Episode 334.5
All the Backlist! October 29, 2021

This week, Patricia talks about a couple creepy backlist titles that had her on the edge of her seat!

Books Discussed on the Show:

The Book of the Unnamed Midwife by Meg Elison

Ring Shout by P. Djèlí Clark

