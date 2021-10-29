All the Backlist! October 29, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Patricia talks about a couple creepy backlist titles that had her on the edge of her seat!

Follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

Books Discussed on the Show:

The Book of the Unnamed Midwife by Meg Elison

Ring Shout by P. Djèlí Clark