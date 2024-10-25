All the Backlist! October 25, 2024

Dive into some excellent backlist titles that relate to this week's new releases.

This week, Liberty talks about a couple of amazing books related to the week’s new releases!

Books Discussed

Brothers by Alex Van Halen

Shot in the Heart by Mikal Gilmore

Getting Mother’s Body by Suzan-Lori Parks

Anywhere You Run by Wanda M. Morris

No Country for Old Men by Cormac McCarthy

The Dog of the South by Charles Portis

Handling Sin by Michael Malone

Strange Houses by Uketsu, Jim Rion (translator)

Gnome and Rat by Lauren Stohler

Grumpy Monkey School Stinks! by Suzanne Lang, Max Lang