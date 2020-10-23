Episode 282.5
All the Backlist! October 23, 2020
This week, Tirzah talks about two great middle grade horror novels!
Books Discussed:
Small Spaces by Katherine Arden
Dead Voices by Katherine Arden
The Bear and the Nightingale by Katherine Arden
The Jumbies by Tracey Baptiste