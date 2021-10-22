logo for all the backlist

Episode 333.5
All the Backlist! October 22, 2021

This week, Tirzah recommends two great backlist titles that will probably creep you out!

Books Discussed:

When No One is Watching by Alyssa Cole

The Only Good Indians by Stephen Graham Jones

