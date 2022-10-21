All The Backlist: October 21, 2022
This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
This week, Kelly highlights three self-development nonfiction books to celebrate Emotional Wellness Month.
Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a
beat book.
Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
Enter to win Reading The Stars here.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Radical Compassion by Tara Brach
Yoke by Jessamyn Stanley
You’re Not Listening by Kate Murphy