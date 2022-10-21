All The Backlist: October 21, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Kelly highlights three self-development nonfiction books to celebrate Emotional Wellness Month.

Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

Enter to win Reading The Stars here.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Radical Compassion by Tara Brach

Yoke by Jessamyn Stanley

You’re Not Listening by Kate Murphy