All The Backlist: October 21, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Episode Archive View All Podcasts

This week, Kelly highlights three self-development nonfiction books to celebrate Emotional Wellness Month.

Subscribe to All the Books! using RSSApple PodcastsSpotify, or Stitcher and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

Enter to win Reading The Stars here.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Radical Compassion by Tara Brach

Yoke by Jessamyn Stanley

You’re Not Listening by Kate Murphy

Enter to win Book Riot's Reading the Stars and an Obvious State celestial bundle!
Fall into books as diverse as the universe with Tailored Book Recommendations