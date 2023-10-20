All The Backlist! October 20, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Kelly highlights three great backlist comics to read, including stories of family, coming out, and magic.

Books Discussed

It Won’t Always Be This Way by Malaka Gharib

Basil and Oregano by Melissa Capriglione

Over My Dead Body by Sweeney Boo

Mooncakes by Suzanne Walker and Wendy Xu

Flamer by Mike Curato

Kelly’s previous All The Backlist comics episode, with a shout-out to Gharib’s first comic!