All the Backlist! October 18, 2024

One book recommendation if you want to be in the election time headspace and one book recommendation for if you definitely don't want to.

For one more month, Trisha is recommending one book to read if you want to learn more about national election topics and one book to read if you’d rather be in an entirely (or at least mostly) different place and time.

Books Discussed

One Person, No Vote: How Voter Suppression is Destroying Our Democracy by Carol Anderson

What Alice Forgot by Liane Moriarty