Episode 330.5
All the Backlist! October 1, 2021

This week, Patricia talks about a couple great backlist titles including a book that has changed the way she sees the world!

Books discussed on the show:

Dungeon Critters by Natalie Riess & Sara Goetter

Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants by Robin Wall Kimmerer

