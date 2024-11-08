All the Backlist! November 8, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week Vanessa discusses some books that she meant to recommend in October! She shares two ghost stories and a witchy book for fall reading and beyond: one middle grade, one YA, and one adult.

Books Discussed

Ophie’s Ghosts by Justina Ireland

The Taking of Jake Livingston by Ryan Douglass

Weyward by Emilia Hart