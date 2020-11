This week, Tirzah talks about two great backlist books starring queer women.

This episode is sponsored by Beneath a Scarlet Sky by Mark Sullivan.

Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

Books Recommended:

Cantoras by Carolina de Robertiis

Landing by Emma Donoghue