Episode 335.5
All the Backlist! November 5, 2021

This week, Liberty talks about a couple of fabulous backlist titles that she loves!

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

All Her Little Secrets by Wanda M. Morris

The Verdict by Nick Stone 

Bellweather Rhapsody by Kate Racculia 

Tuesday Mooney Talks to Ghosts by Kate Racculia

The Hellbound Heart by Clive Barker