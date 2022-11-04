All the Backlist! November 4, 2022
This week, Trisha talks about a couple of books that examine culture, society, and history through the lens of baseball (but you don’t need to have any interest in the sport to enjoy them – we promise).
Books Discussed
Stealing Home: Los Angeles, The Dodgers, and the Lives Caught in Between by Eric Nusbaum
Baseball’s Leading Lady: Effa Manley and the Rise and Fall of the Negro Leagues by Andrea Williams