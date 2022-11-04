All the Backlist! November 4, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Episode Archive View All Podcasts

This week, Trisha talks about a couple of books that examine culture, society, and history through the lens of baseball (but you don’t need to have any interest in the sport to enjoy them – we promise).

Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

Books Discussed

Stealing Home: Los Angeles, The Dodgers, and the Lives Caught in Between by Eric Nusbaum

Baseball’s Leading Lady: Effa Manley and the Rise and Fall of the Negro Leagues by Andrea Williams

Fall into books as diverse as the universe with Tailored Book Recommendations