All the Backlist! November 26, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Patricia talks about a couple great backlist titles including an epic fantasy and must-read nonfiction!

Follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

Books Discussed on the Show:

What We Don’t Talk About When We Talk About Fat by Aubrey Gordon

Black Sun by Rebecca Roanhorse

Books Mentioned on the Show:

Notable Native People: 50 Indigenous Leaders, Dreamers, and Changemakers from Past and Present by Adrienne Keene, illustrated by Ciara Sana

Jenny Mei is Sad by Tracy Subisak

Milo Imagines the World by Matt de la Peña, illustrated by Christian Robinson