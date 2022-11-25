All the Backlist! November 25, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Danika talks about two calming reads that are the exact opposite of Black Friday vibes.

Books Discussed

The Tea Dragon Society by Kay O’Neill

Princess Princess Ever After by Kay O’Neill

Laid-Back Camp by Afro