Episode 285.5
All the Backlist! November 13, 2020
This week, Patricia talks about a couple queer, witchy backlist titles for Friday the 13th!
This episode is sponsored by TBR, Book Riot’s subscription service offering reading recommendations personalized to your reading life.
Books discussed on the show:
These Witches Don’t Burn by Isabel Sterling
Mooncakes by Wendy Xu & Suzanne Walker
Books mentioned on the show:
The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins
The Lord of the Rings by J.R.R. Tolkien
This Coven Won’t Break by Isabel Sterling