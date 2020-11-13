All the Backlist! November 13, 2020

This week, Patricia talks about a couple queer, witchy backlist titles for Friday the 13th!

Books discussed on the show:

These Witches Don’t Burn by Isabel Sterling

Mooncakes by Wendy Xu & Suzanne Walker

Books mentioned on the show:

The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins

The Lord of the Rings by J.R.R. Tolkien

This Coven Won’t Break by Isabel Sterling