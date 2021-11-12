Episode 336.5
All the Backlist! November 12, 2021
This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
This week, Patricia talks about a couple great backlist titles including a fun steampunk graphic novel that’s full of surprises!
Books Discussed on the Show:
With the Fire on High by Elizabeth Acevedo
City of Secrets by Victoria Ying
Books Mentioned on the Show:
Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking by Samin Nosrat
Heirloom Beans: Great Recipes for Dips and Spreads, Soups and Stews, Salads and Salsas, and Much More from Rancho Gordo by Steve Sando and Vanessa Barrington
City of Illusion by Victoria Ying