Episode 336.5
All the Backlist! November 12, 2021

This week, Patricia talks about a couple great backlist titles including a fun steampunk graphic novel that’s full of surprises!

Books Discussed on the Show:

With the Fire on High by Elizabeth Acevedo

City of Secrets by Victoria Ying

Books Mentioned on the Show:

Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking by Samin Nosrat

Heirloom Beans: Great Recipes for Dips and Spreads, Soups and Stews, Salads and Salsas, and Much More from Rancho Gordo by Steve Sando and Vanessa Barrington

City of Illusion by Victoria Ying