All the Backlist! November 11, 2022

This week, Liberty talks about a couple of fabulous backlist titles she loves related to upcoming new releases and more!

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Even Though I Knew the End by C.L. Polk

Witchmark by C.L. Polk

The Skies Belong to Us: Love and Terror in the Golden Age of Hijacking by Brendan I. Koerner

Some Shall Break by Ellie Marney

None Shall Sleep by Ellie Marney