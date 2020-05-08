All the Backlist! May 8, 2020

This week, Liberty discusses two great older books, including Apex Hides the Hurt.

Books discussed on the show:

Apex Hides the Hurt by Colson Whitehead

Heresy by Melissa Lenhardt

. . . And Ladies of the Club by Helen Hooven Santmyer

The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires: A Novel by Grady Hendrix