All The Backlist! May 5, 2023

This week, Vanessa plays bookshelf backlist roulette to recommend two fun escapist reads.

Books Discussed

Iron & Velvet by Alexis Hall

Boyfriend Material by Alexis Hall

Husband Material by Alexis Hall

A Lady for a Duke by Alexis Hall

Rosaline Palmer Takes the Cake by Alexis Hall

Why Are So Many M/M Romances Written by Cis Women?

Gingerbread by Helen Oyeyemi

White is for Witching by Helen Oyeyemi