All The Backlist! May 5, 2023
This week, Vanessa plays bookshelf backlist roulette to recommend two fun escapist reads.
Books Discussed
Iron & Velvet by Alexis Hall
Boyfriend Material by Alexis Hall
Husband Material by Alexis Hall
A Lady for a Duke by Alexis Hall
Rosaline Palmer Takes the Cake by Alexis Hall
Why Are So Many M/M Romances Written by Cis Women?
Gingerbread by Helen Oyeyemi
White is for Witching by Helen Oyeyemi