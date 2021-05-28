All the Backlist! May 28, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Patricia talks about a couple great nonfiction backlist titles that will surely shift your perspective!

Books discussed on the show:

A Quick & Easy Guide to Sex & Disability by A. Andrews

I Hope We Choose Love: A Trans Girl’s Notes from the End of the World by Kai Cheng Thom

Books mentioned on the show:

Ben & Jerry’s Homemade Ice Cream & Dessert Book by Ben Cohen, Jerry Greenfield, and Nancy J. Stevens

Bake from Scratch Volume 2: Artisan Recipes for the Home Baker by Brian Hart Hoffman

The Perfect Pie: Your Ultimate Guide to Classic and Modern Pies, Tarts, Galettes, and More by America’s Test Kitchen