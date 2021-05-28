Discover Carina Adores Discover Carina Adores Discover Carina Adores
Riot Headline Creator of THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR Has Died

Episode 312.5
All the Backlist! May 28, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Episode Archive View All Podcasts

This week, Patricia talks about a couple great nonfiction backlist titles that will surely shift your perspective!

Follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

Books discussed on the show:

A Quick & Easy Guide to Sex & Disability by A. Andrews

I Hope We Choose Love: A Trans Girl’s Notes from the End of the World by Kai Cheng Thom

Books mentioned on the show:

Ben & Jerry’s Homemade Ice Cream & Dessert Book by Ben Cohen, Jerry Greenfield, and Nancy J. Stevens

Bake from Scratch Volume 2: Artisan Recipes for the Home Baker by Brian Hart Hoffman

The Perfect Pie: Your Ultimate Guide to Classic and Modern Pies, Tarts, Galettes, and More by America’s Test Kitchen

Discover Carina Adores – Download your FREE ebook now!
Start an Audiobooks.com Free Trial and listen to all your faves!