Episode 312.5
All the Backlist! May 28, 2021
This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
This week, Patricia talks about a couple great nonfiction backlist titles that will surely shift your perspective!
Follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a
beat book.
Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
Books discussed on the show:
A Quick & Easy Guide to Sex & Disability by A. Andrews
I Hope We Choose Love: A Trans Girl’s Notes from the End of the World by Kai Cheng Thom
Books mentioned on the show:
Ben & Jerry’s Homemade Ice Cream & Dessert Book by Ben Cohen, Jerry Greenfield, and Nancy J. Stevens
Bake from Scratch Volume 2: Artisan Recipes for the Home Baker by Brian Hart Hoffman
The Perfect Pie: Your Ultimate Guide to Classic and Modern Pies, Tarts, Galettes, and More by America’s Test Kitchen