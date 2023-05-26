All the Backlist! May 26, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Danika talks about two series they read as an adult that they wish they could give to their teen self.

Books Discussed

A Tropical Fish Yearns for Snow by Makoto Hagino

Protector of the Small (Keladry) series by Tamora Pierce

The Song of the Lioness (Alana) series by Tamora Pierce

Wild Magic (Daine) series by Tamora Pierce