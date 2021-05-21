Discover Carina Adores Discover Carina Adores Discover Carina Adores

Episode 311.5
All the Backlist! May 21, 2021

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.
Episode Archive View All Podcasts

This week, Liberty talks about a couple of fabulous backlist titles!

Subscribe to All the Books! using RSSApple PodcastsSpotify, or Stitcher and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Heroine Complex by Sarah Kuhn

From Little Tokyo, with Love by Sarah Kuhn

Leonard and Hungry Paul by Ronan Hession

I Love You but I’ve Chosen Darkness by Claire Vaye Watkins

Battleborn: Stories by Claire Vaye Watkins

Gold Fame Citrus by Claire Vaye Watkins

Discover Carina Adores – Download your FREE ebook now!
Start an Audiobooks.com Free Trial and listen to all your faves!