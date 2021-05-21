Episode 311.5
All the Backlist! May 21, 2021
This week, Liberty talks about a couple of fabulous backlist titles!
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Heroine Complex by Sarah Kuhn
From Little Tokyo, with Love by Sarah Kuhn
Leonard and Hungry Paul by Ronan Hession
I Love You but I’ve Chosen Darkness by Claire Vaye Watkins
Battleborn: Stories by Claire Vaye Watkins
Gold Fame Citrus by Claire Vaye Watkins