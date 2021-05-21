All the Backlist! May 21, 2021

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

This week, Liberty talks about a couple of fabulous backlist titles!

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Heroine Complex by Sarah Kuhn

From Little Tokyo, with Love by Sarah Kuhn

Leonard and Hungry Paul by Ronan Hession

I Love You but I’ve Chosen Darkness by Claire Vaye Watkins

Battleborn: Stories by Claire Vaye Watkins

Gold Fame Citrus by Claire Vaye Watkins