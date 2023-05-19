All the Backlist! May 19, 2023
This week, Liberty talks about a couple of fabulous backlist titles she loves related to the week’s new releases and more!
Books Discussed
Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk by Ben Fountain
No One Will Come Back For Us by Premee Mohamed
All the Names They Used for God: Stories by Anjali Sachdeva
Starkweather: The Untold Story of the Killing Spree that Changed America by Harry N. Maclean