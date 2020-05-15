All the Backlist! May 15, 2020

This week, Patricia talks about a couple great nonfiction backlist picks and her growing TBR!

Books discussed on the show:

Awakening Your Ikigai: How the Japanese Wake Up to Joy and Purpose Every Day by Ken Mogi

Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, Her Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed by Lori Gottlieb

Other books mentioned on the show:

Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T. S. Eliot

The Life and Times of Little Richard: The Authorised Biography by Charles White

The Supremes: A Saga of Motown Dreams, Success, and Betrayal by Mark Ribowsky

Motown: The Sound of Young America by Adam White, Barney Ales, & Andrew Loog Oldham

The Goddess Twins by Yodassa Williams