Episode 310.5
All the Backlist! May 14, 2021
This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.
This week, Patricia talks about a couple great backlist titles for lovers of queer YA romance.
Follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a
beat book.
Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
Books discussed on the show:
The Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea by Maggie Tokuda-Hall
The Henna Wars by Adiba Jaigirdar
Books mentioned on the show:
How to Draw and Write in Fountain Pen: A Modern Guide by Ayano Usamura
The Murders That Made Us: How Vigilantes, Hoodlums, Mob Bosses, Serial Killers, and Cult Leaders Built the San Francisco Bay Area by Bob Calhoun