All the Backlist! May 14, 2021

This week, Patricia talks about a couple great backlist titles for lovers of queer YA romance.

Books discussed on the show:

The Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea by Maggie Tokuda-Hall

The Henna Wars by Adiba Jaigirdar

Books mentioned on the show:

How to Draw and Write in Fountain Pen: A Modern Guide by Ayano Usamura

The Murders That Made Us: How Vigilantes, Hoodlums, Mob Bosses, Serial Killers, and Cult Leaders Built the San Francisco Bay Area by Bob Calhoun