All the Backlist! May 12, 2023

This week, Trisha recommends graphic memoirs that feature a personal focus on major events and universal themes.

Books Discussed

Persepolis by Marjane Satrapi

Maus by Art Spiegelman

The Arrival by Shaun Tan