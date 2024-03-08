All the Backlist! March 8, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week on All The Backlist, Danika talks about a couple of queer history and historical fiction books.

Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

Want to make your book club the best club? Sign up for our In the Club newsletter. In the Club will deliver recommendations for the best books to discuss in your book clubs. From buzzy new releases to brilliant throwbacks, the books highlighted in this newsletter will drive your book club discussions. We’ll also share some book club-friendly recipes and interesting bookish updates from all over. If you become a paid subscriber, you get even more recommendations plus community features. In other words, we’ll keep you well-met, well-read, and well-fed. Sign up today!

Books Discussed

The Women’s House of Detention by Hugh Ryan

The Legend of Auntie Po by Shing Yin Khor