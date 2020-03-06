All the Backlist! March 6, 2020

This week, Patricia talks about a couple backlist titles that are by trans/nonbinary authors featuring trans/nonbinary characters!

This episode is sponsored by Libro.fm.

Books discussed on the show:

As the Crow Flies by Melanie Gillman

Fierce Femmes & Notorious Liars: A Dangerous Trans Girl’s Confabulous Memoir by Kai Cheng Thom

The Deep by Rivers Solomon

Gender Queer by Maia Kobabe (Author, Illustrator) and Phoebe Kobabe (Colorist)

And, a follow-up regarding The Prince and the Dressmaker by Jen Wang