All the Backlist! March 6, 2020
This week, Patricia talks about a couple backlist titles that are by trans/nonbinary authors featuring trans/nonbinary characters!
This episode is sponsored by Libro.fm.
Books discussed on the show:
As the Crow Flies by Melanie Gillman
Fierce Femmes & Notorious Liars: A Dangerous Trans Girl’s Confabulous Memoir by Kai Cheng Thom
The Deep by Rivers Solomon
Gender Queer by Maia Kobabe (Author, Illustrator) and Phoebe Kobabe (Colorist)
And, a follow-up regarding The Prince and the Dressmaker by Jen Wang