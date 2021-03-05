All the Backlist! March 5, 2021

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

This week, Patricia talks about a couple great backlist titles that are nonfiction must-reads!

Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

Books discussed on the show:

Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women That a Movement Forgot by Mikki Kendall

Gender: A Graphic Guide by Meg-John Barker, illustrated by Jules Scheele