Episode 300.5
All the Backlist! March 5, 2021

This week, Patricia talks about a couple great backlist titles that are nonfiction must-reads!

Books discussed on the show:

Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women That a Movement Forgot by Mikki Kendall

Gender: A Graphic Guide by Meg-John Barker, illustrated by Jules Scheele

