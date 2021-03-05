Episode 300.5
All the Backlist! March 5, 2021
This week, Patricia talks about a couple great backlist titles that are nonfiction must-reads!
Books discussed on the show:
Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women That a Movement Forgot by Mikki Kendall
Gender: A Graphic Guide by Meg-John Barker, illustrated by Jules Scheele